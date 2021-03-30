Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

