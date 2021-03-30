Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.