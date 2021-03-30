Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

