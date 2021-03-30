DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.10. 3,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $791.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

