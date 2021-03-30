DREP Price Reaches $3.29 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 9,945.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and $272,904.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 14,465.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.