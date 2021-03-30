DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $97.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

