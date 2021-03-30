DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $986,727.70 and $5,260.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009543 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

