DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.10 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $91.10 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for $88.02 or 0.00149763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00057814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00250499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.49 or 0.00888986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030188 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,003 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

