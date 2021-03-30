Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by Nord/LB

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.86 ($39.84).

Shares of DUE opened at €34.46 ($40.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €36.94 ($43.46). The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.14.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

