Dusk Network Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $137.71 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,975.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.