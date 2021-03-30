DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.46

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 25339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.