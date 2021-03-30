Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Increased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 180.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Raymond James upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 15,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,820. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.