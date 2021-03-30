DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

GXI stock opened at €83.70 ($98.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.14. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €54.60 ($64.24) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

