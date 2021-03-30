DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

GXI stock opened at €83.70 ($98.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.14. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €54.60 ($64.24) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

