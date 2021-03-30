e-Gulden Trading Up 33,306.9% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 31,430.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 33,306.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,469 coins and its circulating supply is 17,155,170 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

