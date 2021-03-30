EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $20.50. EACO shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

