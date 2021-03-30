EasyFi (EASY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.26 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $27.28 or 0.00046354 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $57.51 million and $30.26 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,352 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

