eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. 176,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

