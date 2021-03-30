Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EBRPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:EBRPY remained flat at $$21.17 on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

