Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Sells $261,904.58 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 309,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,867. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

