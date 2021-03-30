Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

