EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$4.27. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 69,100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 39.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$243.99 million and a P/E ratio of -101.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,189.85.

About EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.