EDC Blockchain Reaches One Day Volume of $318,752.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $318,752.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,872.31 or 1.00032300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00105960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

