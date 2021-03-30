Eden Trading Up 33.9% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $253,346.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,959.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

