Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
