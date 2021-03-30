Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ADOC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

