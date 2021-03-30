EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EDPFY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

