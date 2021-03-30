EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.22

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.22 and traded as high as $58.32. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 11,165 shares traded.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

