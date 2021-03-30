Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. Eisai has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

