Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. Eisai has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.