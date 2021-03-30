EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 6th

EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 6th. EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

