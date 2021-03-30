El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOCO opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

