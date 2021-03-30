Elamachain (ELAMA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $3.42 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,927.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

