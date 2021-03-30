Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.76 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $137.02 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,915,923 coins and its circulating supply is 19,092,025 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

