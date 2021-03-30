Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Electroneum has a market cap of $603.08 million and $3.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,850,440,159 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

