Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 171.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Electronic Arts worth $227,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

