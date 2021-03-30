Electrum Dark (ELD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $16,084.81 and $149.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00143042 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

