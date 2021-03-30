Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $186.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.