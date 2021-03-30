Ellaism Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $229,405.90 and $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.23 or 0.03133924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,316,867 coins and its circulating supply is 43,265,536 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

