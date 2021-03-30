Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.47 or 0.00927614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

