Elrond Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Elrond has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $69.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $144.06 or 0.00244425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.84 or 0.03584892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053245 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,449,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,222,491 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

