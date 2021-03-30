ELYSIA (EL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.55 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $45.83 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 99.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,945.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,753,535,314 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

