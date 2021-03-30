Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

