Emercoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,892.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $43,892.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027678 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,208,021 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.