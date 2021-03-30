Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

