Eminer Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $3.32 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00046909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,697% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

