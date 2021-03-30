Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $569,830.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and $569,830.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

