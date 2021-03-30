Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.