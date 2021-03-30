Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.71. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 29,945 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

The company has a market cap of $757.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

