Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Endesa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 4,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

