Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.37 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and $39.23 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00369836 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00029985 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.70 or 0.05212979 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.