ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 1,896,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,893. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

